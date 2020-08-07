Artsakh military spokesman steps down after over 25 years of service

Colonel Senor Hasratyan has resigned as Artsakh military spokesman after more than 25 years of service, he said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Today, on 7 August, after more than 25 years of military service, I am leaving the post of Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Artsakh Armed Forces and demobilizing from the ranks of the Defense Army,” Hasratyan wrote.

“I am leaving with pride, since I have served in an army that has passed the way of its creation and establishment in parallel with the glorious victories in active military operations, continuing to fulfill the sacred mission of defending the homeland with honor today.

“I am inclined to believe that everything that has come to life during my tenure as a result of the honest and dedicated work of dozens of my fellow servicemen engaged in the military information field, has a modest contribution to the full functioning of our country’s defense system. At the same time, I express my gratitude and appreciation to all those with whom I have had the honor of interacting on our professional front over the year,” the post read.

He also praised the Artsakh army top brass and retired generals and thanked all his colleagues for a “joint conscious and meaningful journey”, wishing them all the best.

“I am convinced that, as always, we will continue to be strong and a WINNER,” he added.