Azerbaijan has launched a large-scale attack, using artillery and drones, on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Artsakh Information Center announced in a statement.

“We ask and urge [the people of Artsakh] to stay in the shelters, refrain from posting videos and photos on the internet, following only the official news,” the statement added

