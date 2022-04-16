Artsakh Information Center: Azerbaijan has returned to its initial positions

As already informed, the Azerbaijani armed forces on Friday penetrated into the neutral zone of the line of contact near the settlement of Seysulan in the Martakert region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Artsakh Information Center reported.

In particular, the adversary had advanced a certain amount of manpower—trying to improve its position in the neutral zone.

In the evening of the same day, and as a result of negotiations conducted by the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Artsakh, the Azerbaijani troops agreed to return to their initial positions.

The Azerbaijani side has returned to its positions occupied before the above-mentioned incident.

The operative and tactical situation in other parts of the line of contact is calm, the Artsakh Information Center added.