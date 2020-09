Artsakh Defense Army reports another 28 servicemen killed

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 28 more servicemen were killed. Earlier, 31 fallen service persons were announced.

The 28 servicemen who fell during the battles against adversary on Monday are:

Tigran Aghbalyan, born in 2001

Karen Gevorgyan, born in 2000

Vahe Gasparyan, born in 2000

Sargis Sargsyan, born in 2002

Harutyun Ghazaryan, born in 2000

Aram Simonyan, born in 2001

Narek Harutyunyan, born in 2001

Aghasi Gevorgyan, born in 2000

Davit Badalyan, born in 2001

Hayk Grigoryan, born in 2001

Aleks Martirosyan, born in 2001

Georgi Babayan, born in 2001

Shant Tovmasyan, born in 2000

Henrik Hakobyan, born in 2002

Arman Khachatryan, born in 2001

Narek Sargsyan, born in 2001

Artashes Gharibyan, born in 1999

Mher Hovakimyan, born in 2000

Nikolay Haykyan, born in 1972

Arman Poghosyan, born in 1992

Aghasi Mikayelyan, born in 1992

Harut Gevorgyan, born in 1996

Smbat Mazmanyan, born in 1998

Harutyun Keshishyan, born in 1986

Samvel Marukyan, born in 1998

Vahe Mirzoyan, born in 2000

Hovhannes Yeliseyev, born in 2001

Aram Grigoryan, born in 2000