Artillery ammo Armenia needs will be produced locally, says Minister

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has declared that all artillery ammunition will from now on be produced in Armenia. Arshakyan told a press conference on Tuesday, February 9 that shells for artillery, mortars and grenade launchers will be manufactured in the country.

“Quite serious investments have been made in Armenia. In this respect, we already have a production process, as well as the opportunity to expand it in 2021,” the Minister said, according to Aravot.am.

According to him, the Ministry has prioritized such production so that as many types of weapons and ammunition as possible were produced in the country rather than be imported.

“The production of grenade launchers, mortars and artillery of different calibers and ammunition for such weapons has already been localized,” Arshakyan said.

The official said that radar technologies developed in Armenia are being used in air defense systems quite successfully. He said the country will continue funding research into radar technology, communication systems, optical and video surveillance, optical laser systems.

“We also have quite serious achievements in the development of surveillance systems. Production capacities will be expanded in the near future, and greater opportunities will be created both for our armed forces and in terms of exports.”

The Minister said state funding for the military industry has grown to reach AMD 4.6 billion (around $9 million) in 2020, up from AMD 1.6 billion in 2017 and AMD 3.8 billion in 2019.