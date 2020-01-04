Arsenal reject €10m offer from Roma for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Arsenal have rejected a €10m bid from Italian side A.S. Roma for Henrikh Mkhitaryan – but both clubs are still in talks over the Armenian midfielder’s long-term future, 90min.com reports.

Mkhitaryan moved to the Italian capital on loan at the start of the season, going on to make 10 appearances across all competitions where he’s scored three goals and picked up one assist for the Giallorossi.

The Italian side are now looking to make the move permanent, but ForzaRoma reports that an initial €10m bid has been rejected by Arsenal.

The Gunners have stayed in contact with Roma as they look to shift Mkhitaryan off their wage bill at the end of the season but so far an agreement hasn’t been reached.