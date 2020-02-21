Armenia’s Tsaghkunk village to host first ever Lavash Day event

Tsaghkunk, a village in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, will host an event entitled Lavash Day for the first time on 1 August 2020.

The event is dedicated to the famous Armenian flatbread, lavash, which was included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2014.

On the day of the festival the village will be divided into several zones of interest.

According to the organizers, the event is intended for people with different interests. The participants can take part in various events all day long, discover the outdated rituals of Armenian culture, make new acquaintances and friends.

They will have the opportunity to taste Armenian food and drinks presented by various restaurants and local residents, to visit the villagers and take part in the vodka distillation process. The visitors can follow the lavash baking process, hear stories about the famous bread and participate in the baking process to learn how to make lavash on their own.

The feast will pass in happy environment. The guests will participate in various game competitions and will watch theatrical performances.

The aim of the event is not only to highlight the role of lavash in the lives of the Armenian people but also to present it to the world as an integral and inseparable part of the Armenian culture.

One of the goals of the event is to call the attention of Armenian and foreign tourists to the rural communities of the region, highlighting the importance of balanced and eventful tourism development of the communities.

The event is planned to be held every year in this region and thus boost its economic development. Organizers hint that every year Lavash Day will be hosted by a country that will present its national bread and cuisine.