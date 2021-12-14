Armenia’s ex-FM expects no breakthrough from the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Armenia’s former Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan is not expecting any breakthrough from the meeting of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to be held in Brussels on December 15.

“I do not think there will be any breakthrough,” he told reporters at the Yerevan State University on Tuesday.

The former minister welcomed any efforts to hold a dialogue, adding, however, the agreements reached during the talks have not been complied with.

“We have repeatedly witnessed an escalation of the situation,” Ayvazyan said.

The diplomat hopes that the meeting can help make some progress in humanitarian issues.