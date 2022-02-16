By Ibrahim,

Armenians in Egypt…

Nubar Pasha Nubarian (1825 – 1899) – the first Prime Minister of Egypt

He was a unique gifted statesman, held the highest administrative posts for five decades, achieved international stature

, and left his decisive imprint on Egypt’s modernization, especially in the sphere of social justice. Nubar initially served as his uncle’s, Boghos Yusufian’s secretary, then after his death, he became dragoman to the Wali and second secretary in the Department of Foreign Affairs.

In addition to translating, his work entailed acting as a diplomat and counselor. Later during the reign of Abbas I, Nubar Nubarian was appointed counselor and delegate for special missions. He established Cairo’s Water Company, which introduced piped water

and led to the creation of the city of Heliopolis in the mid desert. During Sa’id, Abbas I’s successor, Nubar Nubarian was appointed the director of health services, then-Attorney General, policy coordinator between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassies as well as

the viceroy, and finally, trade representative in Paris. Afterward, during Ismail’s rule, Nubar became stationed in Paris handling financial and legal matters concerning the Suez Canal, and then in 1865, he was appointed Minister of Public Works, where he prepared a well-studied

irrigation plan. The results of his plan were so excellent that Ismail honored him with a new canal in the province of Beheira, named after him Nubariyya. Also, as a reward for his encouragement in improving the various types of cotton, Egypt’s single most profitable and prized

product at the time, a type of long-staple cotton was named Nubari after him. Moreover, Nubar was the first Egyptian statesman to raise humanitarian issues and the principle of social justice in the 19th century. Among his significant achievements were legal reforms and the

establishment of Mixed Courts in Egypt. Nubar Nubarian was the first Christian to be granted the title of Pasha and the gift of a large plot of fertile land. He also was appointed the first Prime Minister of Egypt in 1878 and reserved the right to head the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice. In 1895 Nubar Pasha was decorated by the Nile Medal of Honor, Egypt’s highest award. He retired after having served six viceroys and Khedives (hereditary rulers).