Armenian opposition MP on possible move to scrap snap elections: ‘Nothing is ruled out’

MP Ani Samsoyan from Armenia’s opposition Bright Armenia Party on Monday said there had been no condition under which they would nominate a candidate for prime minister during the upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

“Our only arrangement was that the prime minister should resign to pave the way for early elections,” the lawmaker told reporters, stating it does not make sense to take other steps when there if a clear agreement on the elections.

According to Samsoyan, there has been no arrangements with Bright Armenian on amendments to the Electoral Code, but only on snap elections.

“We will not give the authorities any excuse to take a step back from this agenda,” the MP said.

Samsonyan also noted that they will prepare the party’s electoral list only after the premier resigns to make sure that the snap elections will actually be held.

“Nothing is ruled out,” she said, at the same time stating the claims that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would breach the arrangement on the snap polls are inappropriate.

Samsonyan noted that every healthy political force should strive for the maximum, adding they will not take part in the elections just to gain several parliamentary seats, but to come to power.

In response to a reporter’s observation that in the previous elections the Bright Armenia Party managed to overcome only the threshold, but now seeks election victory, the deputy noted that the current and 2018 political situations are completely different from each other, adding during the 2018 elections it was obvious that the revolutionary force would come to power.

Ani Samsonyan refused to answer a question whether Bright Armenia is in favor of establishing relations with Turkey, but admitted that she considers Turkey an enemy, because it poses a threat to Armenia’s security.