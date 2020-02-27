Armenian historian and researcher Samvel Karapetyan dies at 58

Samvel Karapetyan, a historian, researcher and author of numerous archaeological studies, has died in Yerevan aged 58.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Raffy Kortoshyan, an employee of the Foundation for Research for Armenian Architecture (RAA).

“Karapetyan was unhealthy. He was under treatment in the past six months. He died at noon today,” Kortoshyan told our correspondent.

Source: tert.am