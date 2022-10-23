Armenian Hakob Martayan, founder of the modern Turkish language, from (Osmanli) Arabic to Latin

@EvnArm writes on Twitter

In 1923, Mustafa Kemal instructed the Armenian Hakob Martayan to carry out a reform of the Turkish language — to translate the Ottoman-Turkish language(Osmanli) from Arabic into Latin. Hakob Martayan is not only the founder of the modern Turkish language

but also the editor-in-chief of the Turkish encyclopedia. Along with Armenian & Turkish, he spoke 19 other languages, including Greek, English, Spanish, Latin, German, Russian, and Bulgarian. As part of his reform program, in 1934, Kemal introduced a law on surnames there were no surnames in until the 30s of the XX century. Turkish linguists suggested the president to take the surname Turk Atasi(father of the Turks). Martayan made some changes & received the well-known surname Ataturk to this day. All was happening after the Armenian Genocide

Agop Dilâçar(Hagop Martayan) was an Armenian linguist who specialized in Turkic languages & the first Secretary General & head specialist of the Turkish Language Association. Hagop Martayan was born in #Constantinople in 1895.His father was Vahan Martayan & mother Eugenie Martayan

In 1932,Martayan was invited as a linguist to the First Turkish Language Congress supervised by Atatürk,with İstepan Gurdikyan & Kevork Simkeşyan. He continued his work & research on the Turkish language as the head specialist & Secretary General of Turkish Language Association.