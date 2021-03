During the congress of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Istanbul Armenian doctor Sevan Sivacioglu became a member of the party’s executive committee.

According to Milliyet, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected as chairman of the AKP, and the aforesaid Armenian physician was included in the members of the executive committee.

Sivacioglu worked as a surgeon at the Armenian hospital in Istanbul.