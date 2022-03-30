Armenian captives subjected to speedy, unfair trials in Azerbaijan – Amnesty International

There was no accountability for violations committed during the 2020 war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) unleashed by Azerbaijan and its aftermath, Amnesty International said in its annual Report 2021/22.

“No substantive progress was made in investigating war crimes and other violations of international humanitarian law during the 2020 Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and in its immediate aftermath or in bringing suspected perpetrators to justice,” the human rights group said.

Amnesty International recalled that by the end of 2021 Azerbaijan had reportedly handed over 60 captives to Armenia, some in exchange for minefield maps in the conflict affected areas.

“The exact number of people remaining in captivity in Azerbaijan at the end of the year was unknown,” it said.

“In its September report the Council of Europe raised concerns that dozens of captives continued to be held in inhumane conditions and subjected to speedy, unfair trials, while the fate and whereabouts of around 30 Armenian captives remained unknown amid allegations of their enforced disappearance and possible killing,” reads the report.