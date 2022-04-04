Armenia: The mother of the killed soldier was offered to participate in Anna Hakobyan’s party for money. Politik.am:

Politik.am wrote. “The mothers of some of the heroes killed during the Artsakh wars informed Yerkir.am that they had called Anna Hakobyan’s office and invited her to an April party.

Pashinyan’s wife is facing the fact this time, as her parents are rejecting her, and she must be able to prove to the public that the mothers of the victims have overcome the pain of losing their sons. In other words, he wants to say, “Dear people, dear mothers, how many sacrifices we made during the war have passed, let us sing, dance, rejoice.” The employees of the Prime Minister’s wife’s office are looking for a parent in order to be able to carry out the planned party, “yerkir.am wrote about this. Hours after the news broke, we were contacted by one of the parents of the killed servicemen, who did not want us to disclose his personal information and informed us that his acquaintance CP and called him and asked him to attend the upcoming party ․

“My acquaintance, who is a member of Pashinyan’s party, called and asked me to take part in the party that will be organized in the coming days, in which he will take part – Anna Hakobyan. The caller said he could help find people who would pay off our $ 2,000 debt to the bank instead of us, adding that everything would be different for our family if we had a warm relationship with the prime minister’s family. “Since he was an acquaintance of mine, I did not insult him, but I demanded that no one else call me with such questions,” our interlocutor said, noting that he could not say who gave such an order to his acquaintance, but it was clear that the victims had been found. ostensibly to interest parents ․ “We have given this country our most precious possession and we should not get attention while having fun with Anna Hakobyan. “We do not need to receive anything from Anna Hakobyan or her husband, let them leave. That will be the best respect in memory of our sons,” said the mother of the killed soldier. We tried to find out from Anna Hakobyan’s office who was actually instructed to organize the party with the parents, whether the callers were entitled to offer anything to the parents, but it was previously known that they could not contact the office by phone. It should be reminded that recently Anna Hakobyan posted photos on her Facebook page, writing that she had organized an event for the parents of the victims of the Artsakh wars, without detailing the parents of the heroes who died during the war. Judging by the pictures, some of them were the mothers of the boys who fell during the April four-day event.

Source: https://yerevan.today/all/politics/101167/zohvats-zintsarayoghi-morn-aradjarkel-en-goumari-dimac-masnakcel-anna-hakobyani-xndjouyqin-politik-am