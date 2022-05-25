Armenia: Protesters block exit from presidential residence in Yerevan

In Yerevan, a procession of the Resistance Movement ascended Baghramyan Avenue, passed the National Assembly, and reached the presidential residence.

The protesters stopped there. Several rows of police officers lined up in front of the gates of the residence. Deputies and activists stood between the police and protesters to avoid provocations and incidents.

As previously reported, various departments will be blocked in protest. “Our citizens’ protest means that these departments have not served the interests of Armenia, Artsakh, Armenians for a long time,” said MP from the “Armenia” faction Gegham Manukyan.

Two other entrances to the residence are also blocked.

On the previous day, protesters blocked the Foreign Ministry building.