Armenia PM heads for Syunik Province in top secret

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Syunik Province Tuesday afternoon.

But the information about his visit was kept strictly secret, the security forces found out about it at the last moment, and even the traffic police were informed only half an hour before that they should accompany the PM.

Moreover, according to our information, the police officers trusted by Pashinyan were simply instructed to leave for Syunik, without informing the purpose.

In order to ensure his safety on location, a special unit of the sixth department of the police was sent to the province.

To note, the Syunik Police chief, his deputy, and the Goris and Kapan town police chiefs were changed unexpectedly on Monday. Also, except for one community, the leaders of all other Syunik communities have publicly demanded Pashinyan’s resignation.

After the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, Nikol Pashinyan’s visit—at the end of December last year—to Syunik region had failed. He could not go further than Sisian town, as the people of Syunik had closed off the motorway near Goris town.