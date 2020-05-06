Armenia parliament staffer infected with coronavirus

An administrative staffer at the Armenian parliament has tested positive for COVID19, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan announced during a session.

The Speaker told lawmakers to take all safety precautions, noting that although wearing face masks is optional, it is an effective way of preventing transmission.

“The infected person is isolated, the direct contacts are traced, they too are quarantined, we are expected to continue our work normally by taking safety precautions,” Mirzoyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan