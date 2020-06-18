Armenia Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader Gagik Tsarukyan arrives in Yerevan court

YEREVAN. – Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader, and business tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan has just arrived at the Shengavit district court of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction where the examination of the motion to arrest him will resume soon.

Tsarukyan greeted the PAP members gathered in the court yard and entered the court building.

There are a large number of police forces in the court yard.

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan’s petitions to strip Gagik Tsarukyan of his parliamentary immunity and to take him into custody.

Opposition PAP and Bright Armenia Party factions in parliament, however, did not take part in the respective voting.

A total 87 MPs of the My Step faction voted for the two petitions.