Armenia NSS Service compiling a list of protestisters against PM to be detained

There is a stir at the moment in the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia.

As per Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, PM Nikol Pashinyan has demanded that NSS director Armen Abazyan “gather” the organizers and activists of the protests against him in Syunik Province.

According to our information, the NSS is currently compiling the list of these individuals.

Also, the NSS has been instructed to detain the Syunik community leaders who have demanded Pashinyan’s resignation and joined the Reviving Armenia party of Vahe Hakobyan, the former governor of Syunik.

To note, Nikol Pashinyan, who on Wednesday visited Syunik Province, was greeted by the residents of Meghri, Agarak, and Kapan towns with insults, and calling him a traitor, a Turk, and a capitulator. Also, Pashinyan could not enter Kajaran because the locals had blocked the motorway leading to this town.