Armenia National Security Service releases video on one of criminal cases involving PAP leader

The National Security Service (NSS) on Monday released a video on the case of causing about 30 billion drams in damage to the state as a result of illegal business activities, and which involves parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader, MP, and business tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan.

To note, the NSS investigators on Sunday searched Tsarukyan’s mansion and the enterprises belonging to him.

Then, the NSS issued statements on three criminal cases involving the PAP leader.

Accordingly, the first of these criminal cases is about illegalities at Casino Shangri La owned by Gagik Tsarukyan. According to the NSS statement, this gaming hall operated without a license, which caused more than 29 billion drams in damage to the state.

The second statement was about vote buying during the 2017 parliamentary election.

And while Tsarukyan was still being questioned, the NSS disseminated a statement on a third criminal case. Accordingly, the officials of Arinj community—where Gagik Tsarukyan resides—of Kotayk Province had legalized the illegal structures on a 7.5-hectare agricultural land that was unlawfully leased, and then had illegally alienated this land to “New” LLC belonging to Tsarukyan. And as a result of this illegality, about 370 million drams were not transferred to Arinj’s budget.