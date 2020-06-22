Armenia legislature passes constitutional amendments bill in first reading

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia adopted, in the first reading, the draft amendments to the Constitution. A total of 88 MPs voted for the bill.

It all happened very quickly. The ruling political force tabled, discussed, and voted on this law proposal on its own.

The bill was passed in the first reading in about 1.5 hours.

To note, the opposition Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia factions are not participating in the sitting.

The second reading on this bill is scheduled in three hours.

According to the said amendments, the Constitutional Court judges who have been in office for 12 years and more shall be removed from office, while the current president of the court, Hrayr Tovmasyan, will continue to be a judge of the court, but no longer as its president.

As per the respective bill submitted by 54 MPs of the majority My Step faction in NA, it is proposed to make amendments in Article 213 of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the powers of the Constitutional Court judges who have been in office for more than 12 years shall be terminated. The remaining judges shall continue to serve until they complete their 12 years in this capacity.

In addition, it is proposed that the term of office of the serving president of the Constitutional Court shall cease, after which the next president of the Constitutional Court shall be elected in accordance with Article 166 of the Constitution.

To note, only three of the current nine judges of the Constitutional Court have been in office for more than 12 years. Hrayr Tovmasyan, serving president of the Constitutional Court, has been in office for only two years, so according to this bill, he will remain a judge of the Constitutional Court.