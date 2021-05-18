Armenia journalists’ initiative launches signature campaign

Members of the “Journalists for a Safe Armenia” initiative have launched a signature campaign.

They have petitioned to acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the acting Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan, National Security Service (NSS) director Armen Abazyan, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian, and Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan of the Republic of Armenia (RA).

"We, members of the 'Journalists for a Safe Armenia' initiative, demand from the RA government take effective measures: to allow taking videos and photos at border crisis areas; to cancel the relevant decision of the RA government, as well as to rule out discriminatory treatment so that the [Armenian] public be informed about border events

(…) we demand the revocation of the NSS operation permit, according to which journalists are still prohibited from using video and photo equipment at the RA border layers.

(…) we demand the revocation of the NSS operation permit, according to which journalists are still prohibited from using video and photo equipment at the RA border layers.

Due to the intolerable situation of the information blockade, we demand to ensure the safe movement of journalists to the border zones, for which we are launching this signature campaign,” the aforesaid petition reads, in particular.