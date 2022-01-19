Armenia dictatorship getting closer to resample N. Korean dictatorship Papikyan does not answer the questions of ordinary journalists

However, it was clear that the Minister of Defense, Chairman of the YSU Board of Trustees Suren Papikyan will ask this question with his father and mother. Chairman of the Board of Trustees, RA Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan arrived at the sitting of the Board of Trustees accompanied by a group of security officers. The democratic revolutionary authorities have closed the YSU sessions and the journalists who have participated in the University sessions for many years and covered them, even during Serzh Sargsyan’s presidency, no longer have the opportunity to participate in them. After the meeting, we were informed that the board of trustees heard the rector’s report, then approved the structure and staff list of YSU.

A meeting of the Board of Trustees was appointed yesterday at Yerevan State University. In the previous session, YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan was elected Rector. And yesterday at the session of the trustees they had to approve the structure and staff list of YSU.

Moreover, Suren Papikyan left the hall and did not answer the journalists’ questions. His security guards did not allow journalists to approach him. They “lowered” Papikyan down by elevator. ” And when the journalists followed him to the first floor of the YSU central building, Papikyan did not speak again. “I do not speak, I do not speak, I do not answer,” said Papikyan, the chairman of the CP board, whose wedding is on January 22.

Papikyan did not respond to the journalists’ observations and questions on a number of border and security issues, but sat in the SUV serving him and left. They are already at the top, the journalists are at the bottom. The position of the former history teacher has been so ruined during these 3 years that he no longer sees the need to communicate with ordinary mortals.