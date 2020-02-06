Armenia Constitutional Court President’s lawyer: Authorities will need to garner 648,285 votes for amendment

The process underway is extremely unlawful and unconstitutional and is a crude violation of existing constitutional and legislative norms.”

The incumbent authorities will have to garner 648,285 votes in order to make an amendment to the Constitution through a referendum. This is what President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan’s lawyer Amram Makinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"Holding a constitutional referendum in the period between April 1 and 15 of this year won't favor the incumbent authorities in any case. They hope the judges will be afraid of the constitutional amendments and will resign before February 27. The incumbent authorities will have to garner 648,285 votes in order to make an amendment to the Constitution through a referendum.