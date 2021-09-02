Armenia bloc: We have no right to deviate from our political rights, just demands

The opposition Armenia alliance issued a statement on the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Artsakh Republic marked on September 2. The full text of the statement is provided below.

“Dear compatriots,

Thirty years ago, the Declaration on Proclamation of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic was adopted in Stepanakert. This historical document became the birth certificate of the second Armenian state. The will of self-determination of the NKR population on their historical land, the building of an independent statehood and the determination to defend their rights were consolidated.

The potential of all Armenians was focused on the Artsakh liberation struggle. The irreversibility of Artsakh’s independence was confirmed by a referendum on December 10, 1991.

The next thirty years were difficult times of state-building and imposing peace. Artsakh was a symbol of victory and pride that united all Armenians. Unfortunately, the political force that came to power in Armenia in 2018 was unable to strengthen and defend the position of the Republic of Artsakh in the negotiation process.

Moreover, as a result of an unbalanced, anti-national foreign and domestic policy, we found ourselves in international isolation, unable to counter the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression.

The November 9 tripartite statement confirmed the fact of a heavy defeat, making the two Armenian states face serious security threats and an uncertain future and also undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia.

Nevertheless, we have no right to deviate from our political rights and just demands. The Artsakh Republic Independence Day anchored on the principle of self-determination of nations and its message make us reaffirm that the security of Artsakh will remain a priority on our political agenda.

We are obliged to do the impossible to protect the right of the people of Artsakh to a free life and to fix the status of the Artsakh Republic.

Full of optimism, we congratulate Artsakh on the Independence Day, expressing confidence and determination that the Armenian Artsakh will exist forever.”