Armenia Blighted By Populism, Says Ex-President Sarkisian, the “virus of populism”

Former President Serzh Sarkisian lambasted Armenia’s current leadership and deplored its track record during an international video conference organized by Russia’s ruling party on Wednesday.

Sarkisian charged that political scientists can now use his country for a case study of populist rule and its “ruinous consequences.”

“Before the coronavirus, many countries of the world, including Armenia, were infected with another extremely dangerous virus, the virus of populism,” he said. “It pains me to say this because my country is now feeling on its skin the ruinous consequences of inept rule by amateur populists.”

Sarkisian went on to again blame Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s administration for Armenia’s defeat in last year’s war with Azerbaijan.

“The army and the diplomatic corps, which were totally wrecked by the populist regime for three years, did not manage to cope with the Azerbaijani aggression. I want to once again reaffirm that this was a defeat of not our people but a bunch of criminally irresponsible demagogues,” he told the online event chaired by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.