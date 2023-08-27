Araik harutyunyan’s official Facebook page was deleted as a result of complaints from the Azerbaijani side

The official Facebook page of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, has been deleted as a result of persistent complaints from the Azerbaijani side. This was reported by the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“For months, active complaints were filed against the page, as a result of which large restrictions were gradually imposed on the page in the form of an artificial decrease in the visibility of posts, the unavailability of various functions. And as a result of recent complaints, the page became completely unavailable on August 26. The persons in charge of the page sent their complaint to the representatives of Facebook in accordance with the established procedures, presenting the request and justifications for canceling the decision to delete the page.

The page had 459,000 followers and was instrumental in ensuring the transparency of the activities of the AU President. The staff of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan considers the decision of Facebook unacceptable, especially in the current difficult conditions, when Azerbaijan strives to subject the people of Artsakh to absolute isolation and blockade, including in the information field,” the message says.

