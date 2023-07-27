Anna Hakobyan’s luxurious gifts to Armenian stylists. 168. am:

“Anna Hakobyan, who was unable to find her place for two days after yesterday’s shameful and failed press conference of her husband, Nikol Pashinyan,

from her social network posts and from giving advice and lessons to Armenian women, “indescribably very evil “sisters and brothers”, “those who desire the mythical torture and death of her and her husband” in his free time, he makes extravagant gifts to various, including professional, circles that praise him or render him services.

Recently, for example, according to 168.am’s information, Anna Hakobyan gave diamond-cut Armenian-made “AWI” watches to some Armenian stylists, whose names we are not publishing yet. By the way, among the favorite brands of the Nikol Pashinyan-Anna Hakobyan couple, “AWI” has occupied its stable place since 2018, when they just came to power.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

