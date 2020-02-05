ANCA-WR Endorses David Ryu for Los Angeles’ Council District 4

LOS ANGELES, California – The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) has endorsed Councilmember David Ryu for Los Angeles’ Council District 4.

The endorsement followed a meeting between Councilmember Ryu and representatives of the ANCA Western Region, the ANCA San Fernando Valley East as well as the ANCA Hollywood chapters which fall within Ryu’s 4th Council District.

Councilmember David Ryu represents Los Angeles’ Fourth District, which encompasses the Sherman Oaks and Toluca Lake neighborhoods in the Eastern San Fernando Valley and Los Feliz and other neighborhoods adjacent to Little Armenia, Hollywood.

“During our meeting the Councilmember reaffirmed his commitment to serving the interests of the Armenian-American community of the 4th Council District,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Councilmember Ryu has been a strong advocate for the Armenian community on city council, supporting the funding of Armenian schools, community organizations, and initiatives, working to support ANCA regional and national efforts such as genocide recognition and Turkish divestment at local council, and issuing his strong support for the self-determination for the Armenians of Artsakh,” she continued.

“I am proud to have the endorsement of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region,” said Councilmember Ryu. “Whether it’s advocating for the needs of the community at home, or for the rights of the global Armenian community, the ANCA-WR has shown its effectiveness as the voice of the Armenian-American community. I look forward to continue working with the ANCA-WR in my next term.”

Councilmember Ryu represents a significant Armenian-American constituency, including several schools, churches and community centers. Consistent with his vision of improving civic awareness and participation within migrant communities, Ryu expressed his commitment to empowering the Armenian community, particularly its youth, to achieve greater representation in the civil service and public office – as he has done both as a Councilmember and former staffer for the Asian American community. In this vein, Councilmember David Ryu, who is the first Korean-American to be elected to the Los Angeles City Council, emphasized his and his office’s commitment to diversity in his staff, which includes an Armenian-American.

“We wholeheartedly endorse Councilmember Ryu based on his unwavering support to the Armenian American community in his district and strong track record on issues that are important to our community. It has been a pleasure working with his office locally and look forward to further collaborative efforts in the future,” remarked ANCA Hollywood chapter Co-Chair Lara Yeretsian, Esq.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.