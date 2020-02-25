ANCA-WR Announces Endorsements Ahead of 2020 Primaries

GLENDALE – With just over a week left until the March 3 primary elections, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) released its list of primary endorsements.
“Ensuring our community’s active participation in the electoral process is one of the core functions of the ANCA Western Region, as we strive to make our community’s collective voice heard at the national, regional and local levels of government,” remarked the organization’s Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Through our HyeVotes Initiative we strive to educate our community about the importance of registering to vote and participating in the nation’s democratic processes as active and engaged citizens to help ensure that our elected representatives address the needs and concerns of our community.”
The full slate of endorsed candidates is provided below and can also be accessed on the ANCA-WR website at https://ancawr.org/2020primaryendorsements/.
Federal Races
Judy Chu – CA Congressional 27th District
Jim Costa – CA Congressional 16th District
Anna Eshoo – CA Congressional 18th District
Ted Lieu – CA Congressional 33rd District
Linda Sanchez – CA Congressional 38th District
Adam Schiff – CA Congressional 28th District
Brad Sherman – CA Congressional 30th District
Christy Smith – CA Congressional 25th District
Jackie Speier – CA Congressional 14th District
*Andrew Romanoff – U.S. Senate Primary (Colorado)
*Dan Janjigian – Texas Congressional 31st District
California State Senate Races
Toni Atkins – 39th District
Anthony Portantino – 25th District
Henry Stern – 27th District
Scott Wiener – 11th District
Scott Wilk – 21st District
State Assembly Races
Marc Berman – 24th District
Lisa Calderon – 57th District
Laura Friedman – 43rd District
Jesse Gabriel – 45th District
Chris Holden – 41st District
Adrin Nazarian – 46th District
Jim Patterson – 23rd District
Sharon Quirk-Silva – 65th District
Anthony Rendon – 63rd District
Luz Rivas – 39th District
*Simon Maghakyan – Colorado House 7th District
Los Angeles County Races
Kathryn Barger – LA County Board of Supervisors 5th District
George Gascon – LA County District Attorney
Elen Asatryan – Democratic County Central Committee
Ingrid Gunnell – Democratic County Central Committee
Malcolm Johnson – Democratic County Central Committee
City Races
Kevin De Leon – Los Angeles City Council 14th District
Paul Krekorian – Los Angeles City Council 2nd District
John Lee – Los Angeles City Council 12th District
David Ryu – Los Angeles City Council 4th District
Paula Devine – Glendale City Council
Vartan Gharpetian – Glendale City Council
Ardy Kassakhian – Glendale City Council
Leonard Manoukian – Glendale City Council
Terry Tornek – Pasadena City Mayor
Joe Baghdadlian – Pasadena City Council 4th District
Tyron Hampton – Pasadena City Council 1st District
Steve Madison – Pasadena City Council 6th District
Boghos Patatian – Pasadena City Council 2nd District
College and School Board Races
Scott Svonkin – Los Angeles City College District Board of Trustees
James Osterling – Pasadena City College Board of Trustees 2nd Area
Sevan Benlian – Glendale Community College Board of Trustees
Harry Leon – Glendale Community College Board of Trustees
Jennifer Freemon – Glendale Unified School District
Nayiri Nahabedian – Glendale Unified School District
Jackie Goldberg – Los Angeles Unified School District Board
Scott Schmerelson – Los Angeles Unified School District Board
As a part of the endorsement process, the ANCA-WR Board works in conjunction with local chapters to carefully review each incumbent’s track record and responses to written questionnaires submitted by various campaigns. Interviews are then conducted to determine which candidates will best represent the needs and policy priorities of the Armenian-American community. ANCA-WR endorsements are based largely on the candidate’s preparedness and ability to address issues ranging from pursuing justice for the Armenian Genocide, promoting Armenian Genocide education in public schools, supporting the independent republics of Armenia and Artsakh, and addressing local community needs. “As the largest and most influential Armenian-American advocacy organization, our sole litmus test in deciding whether or not to support a candidate is his or her commitment to supporting all facets of the Armenian Cause,” remarked Hovsepian.
Many of these endorsements include incumbents who have served as a strong voice for the community. All eligible voters are encouraged to register and vote in the March 3 Primary Elections.
California residents can visit https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ for questions or may call the ANCA-WR office at 818-500-1918 for more information. Los Angeles County voters can learn more information about the new voting experience, find a vote center near them, and find other useful tools by visiting https://www.lavote.net/.
Leave a Reply