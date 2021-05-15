ANCA-WR Announces 2021 Gala Banquet

By Armen Sahakyan,

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) announced that the organization will hold its annual Gala Banquet on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Highly anticipated each year, this will be the organization’s first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to announce a virtual awards night in 2020. That event was also canceled when Armenia and Artsakh were attacked last fall, focusing resources to address the humanitarian needs on the ground as well as the advocacy and media challenges in the U.S. Now, with the pandemic winding down, the 2021 Gala will celebrate the organization’s accomplishments over the past two years and will assist with fundraising efforts to ensure that the necessary resources will be available to effectively undertake the work still ahead.

“The ongoing aggressive posturing against Armenia and Artsakh by the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem calls for a redoubling of our efforts in service of the Armenian Cause,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Despite the momentous occasion of President Biden’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide, still much work lies ahead of us in meeting the challenges faced by our community here in the U.S. and our compatriots in the Homeland.”

The ANCA-WR Gala is eagerly anticipated each year as the premier event for the Armenian-American community, where over a thousand supporters, community leaders, public officials, and coalition partners come together annually to acknowledge and encourage the work of the organization and to pay homage to honorees whose contribution to the Armenian Cause is recognized each year. As the largest event of its kind, the annual ANCA-WR Gala serves as a catalyst to unify the community around the Armenian Cause in all its facets, highlighting the many accomplishments of the most effective and well-organized grassroots advocacy organization in the Armenian Diaspora.

