Americans Are Fleeing These States

They’re the places where moving vans most often take residents out of state.

By Esther Trattner,

Americans seeking a better way of life are voting with their feet. As people relocate, some states and cities come out winners, while others are big losers.

United Van Lines’ latest data shows Americans on the move still favor places in the West and South — and want to see the Northeast and Midwest in the rearview mirror. But there are exceptions to these patterns.

Here are the states Americans are fleeing the fastest, as well as the new places they’re calling home.