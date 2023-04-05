Amenia Update: All the misfortune is in one person, there are many Allens, change them, and the worse will come. Samvel Nikoyan

Former Speaker of the National Assembly and member of RPA Samvel Nikoyan considers the act of spitting on a citizen by the current Speaker of the Parliament, Alen Simonyan, unacceptable because according to him, the National Assembly,

as a body with a primary mandate, is at the center of the attention of international partners. “Remember the presidents of the National Assembly, since the first years of independence, have you seen anyone allow such a thing? This, of course, is the reality of the new Armenia. A role is assigned to Allen, which, unfortunately, he fulfills and his behavior does not differ from the behavior of some deputies. Who said that we were not insulted, either in the parliament or outside? What, we have shown such behavior, of course not. Remember what insults Nikol Pashinyan used to inflict on the Speaker of the National Assembly, did he receive an answer of no,” said Samvel Nikoyan in an interview with NEWS.am. For Samvel Nikoyan, the behavior displayed by the members of the ruling “Civil Agreement” faction during the discussion with Edgar Ghazaryan, who was nominated for the post of HRD, is also incomprehensible. “Everyone, starting with Nikol, should get out of the instinct of gang attack. The person was making a political assessment, you attack like a mob, what? Oh, don’t you understand that one day it is impossible not to answer? Such hooliganism has never happened in any committee during any government. At that time, journalists singled out deputies with nicknames, but did any of them behave like that? They behaved much more civilized than these people who tie a tie, make a name for themselves, say that they are literate, but in reality they are ordinary hooligans,” emphasized Nikoyan. Samvel Nikoyan believes that Alen Simonyan’s resignation will not change anything in the government’s behavior. “Nikol Pashinyan set the rules, gave orders, and everyone behaves according to their human qualities. Instead of Allen, a much worse one can come, who will give a kick to the taste of milk. All the misfortune is in one person, there are many Allens, if they change, worse will come,” Nikoyan concluded. It should be reminded that on March 3, citizen Karen Mkrtchyan said on her Facebook page that Alen Simonyan ordered his bodyguards to grab him and spit in his face after he called Alen Simonyan a “traitor”. Later, Alen Simonyan did not deny the incident in a Facebook post. “”Put your ears” that your insolence will not go unanswered, there will be a legal response to insulting the legal authority of RA,” wrote Simonyan.

