Aliyev overtly threatens Armenia with conquest at Baku military parade

Azeri president Ilham Aliyev has used the military parade in Baku attended by his ally Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to once again overtly showcase his territorial ambitions for the internationally recognized territory of Armenia.

In his speech, he once again made his ridiculously bizarre claim that “Zangezur and Yerevan are historic Azerbaijani territories.”

Turkish troops also took part in the military parade. The infamous Turkish Bayraktar drones, which were widely deployed by the Azeris in their indiscriminate attacks at Artsakh, were also displayed.