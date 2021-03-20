ACTION ALERT, while #Azerbaijan continues its cultural genocide by rewriting history, launched a deceptive propaganda campaign in England.

What?

The government of Azerbaijan has launched a propaganda advertising campaign in England. Among other things, the campaign quotes Aliyev saying that Shushi is the ‘Cultural Capital of Azerbaijan.’ It also bills Azerbaijan as the ‘Center of Multiculturalism.’ Please see the attached photo.

What Does It Mean?

Azerbaijan continues its cultural genocide by rewriting history, claiming Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, and erasing millennias of Armenian heritage.

What Can You Do?

Write an email to Guy Parker, CEO of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) (see the contact information below) and copy all other contacts listed below.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA)

The Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP)

Guy Parker

CEO

[email protected]

@guyparke2

[email protected]

[email protected]

Matt Wilson

Media and Public Affairs Manager

[email protected]

Toby King

Senior Media Relations Officer

[email protected]

Freddie Alcock

Media and Public Affairs Officer

[email protected]