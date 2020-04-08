A large batch of medical supplies and equipment will be imported from China to Armenia

The plane, which was purchased at the expense of the RA state funds and donated a batch of medical supplies and equipment donated by the Chinese state bodies, as well as by Armenian-Chinese benefactors, will soon arrive in Yerevan. The special flight was initiated by the RA Parapet. “Armenpress” was informed about this on the Facebook page of the Armenian United Information Center.

120 artificial lung ventilation devices,

-2 oxygen supply station,

-60,000 tests,

-60,000 medical masks

-280,000 protective masks,

-20,000 goggles,

100,000 protective clothing, as well as medicines.