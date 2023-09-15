A group of Armenian demonstrators in Jerusalem were threatened with physical violence at Cows’ Garden (Goverou Bardez)

by the parking lot employee. A group of Jerusalemite Armenians were peacefully protesting tonight the illegal leasing of the land, which constitutes about 25% of the Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem. The parking guard, employed by George Warwar, the director of XANA Capital, threatened to run over the peaceful protestors with his vehicle and even asked for “the head” of a young Armenian man. Furthermore, he went inside his office and grabbed a fire extinguisher, threatening to douse innocent civilians, including children and mothers, putting them at risk of bodily harm. The situation escalated even further when he threatened to bring a mob to attack the peaceful gathering. The Israeli police were then called to the scene and dispersed the ensuing chaos.

