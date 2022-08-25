3 Armenian women nominated their candidacy in the provincial elections of Quebec.

Three Armenian candidates, Michel Setlakoui, Selin Haytai,an and Sona Lakhoian, have nominated their candidacy for the parliamentary elections of Ghana’s Kepeg province to be held on October 3.

Sona Lakhoyan graduated from Gongortia University’s political science department and received a master’s degree in public administration from the same university. she has been a member of the education committee of Laval city for 7 consecutive years. she has an active participation within the Armenian community, providing her services to the Homecoming Community and the Armenian National Committee. Selin Haytayan is an expert on economic development and a consultant for Harvard Business Review. she is the director of international relations of Ubisoft company. she served in the municipality of Montreal for 7 years. she studied law at McGill University. Lawyer Michel Setlaku has been a member of the Mont Royal Municipal Council for five years and has nominated his candidacy as the mayor of Mont Royal in 2021, but was unsuccessful. As a lawyer, he received his professional certificate from the University of Montreal. Michel Setlakou’s uncle is Raymon Setlakou (1928-2021), who made an important contribution to the approval of the Armenian Genocide recognition bills by the Ghana’s old house and parliament.