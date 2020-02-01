Հանրային խորհրդի անդամները հակադարձում են Ստյոպա Սաֆարյանին, Members of the Public Council are opposed to Styopa Safaryan

Recently Artsrun Pepanyan, a member of the Public Council posted the following message on his Facebook page: “In the event of Hrayr Tovmasyan’s possible departure, the CC will have a president who has the Public Council.”

The post clearly disliked the newly elected chairman of the Public Council, and the latter decided to counter Pepanyan by using proven and primitive methods to blacken what he had done, mistreat, muddle the work of the Public Council.

Styopa Safaryan raised a question under Pepanyan’s post:

“When did you leave your paid business and go to the provinces at the expense of our own / me like me?”

Then he added:

“Yes, I forgot to say, for the first time in the history of the Public Council, the Public Council goes to the public to solve ‘trivial’ problems for people. I’m guilty of not telling the public how you worked, telling the public, and what a terrible legacy I have received. Yes, I’m guilty there. Soon I’ll make a mistake. “

The Independent asked Styopa Safaryan’s statements from former members of the Public Council.

Council member Yuri Javadyan, who has been on the council since the establishment of the council and has been chairman of the council’s Agriculture Committee since its inception, laughed at Styopa Safaryan’s announcement of leaving “at the expense of his own pocket”;

“We went to the villages at the expense of our pockets for ten years, and at the border,” Javadyan said. “We not only went, but also studied the problems on the spot, after which we made decisions and sent them to the government. We have solved enormous issues related to border villages. The main actions of our committee have been outgoing meetings, especially in the border villages, and we have done so with our own resources, without spending any money from the state budget. ”

Anahit Aghoyan, a member of the Public Council, said the following about Styopa Safaryan’s statements:

“Our elders and teachers have advised us to pause for a moment, to think, then to speak. Styopa Safaryan probably didn’t take that pause before announcing such things, otherwise he wouldn’t say so because the worst PC could not even work against the public. It could have worked more or less effectively, but working against the public is a no-brainer. “

According to Aghoyan, after the appointment of Styopa Safaryan, it is still impossible to assess the effectiveness of the PC and to what extent it goes to the public with objective reasoning. What remains of the legacy left behind, according to Aghoyan, is measurable by facts.

“I would just advise Styopa Safaryan to work, then to speak, even if it is in her own interests, so that she can then compare and see that when you work, there is no time to talk.”

Styopa Safaryan’s assessments were unexpected for the member of the SC, academician Eduard Ghazaryan.

“I can talk about the work done in the field of education and science. There have always been discussions under both the previous and the present authorities. Some of the issues raised during the previous ones have been resolved, there have also been meetings and discussions with the current authorities, so far the issues raised by me have not been processed, although they have been accepted orally. And the SC Science and Education Committee is still active. “

Eduard Ghazaryan said that the atmosphere in the Public Council is no longer there and he is thinking about leaving the structure.

“We have always worked in a normal, constructive atmosphere and have regularly discussed issues with science and education with relevant bodies. The responsible authorities have always been

grateful for our professional discussions, questions, and suggestions. The field of education and science has always been in the focus of the PC. What does it mean, we haven’t worked with the public or been against the public? For me it is incomprehensible. ”

PC member, Major General Karlos Ghazaryan said that they had recently met with Styopa Safaryan, and when they presented the work of the PC, the latter admitted that the PC had really done a great job, and that he was not familiar with the work and was mistaken. in his assessments.

“Now he says something like that again,” Carlos Ghazaryan was surprised, “it’s a lie. You can’t fake it.” It would be good for them to do some work and then talk. “

Karine Danielyan, a member of the Public Council, chair of the Committee on Environmental Affairs, praised the work done by the Public Council in previous years;

“The Public Council has done a lot of work. I can’t say that 100% of what we did was effective, but it is a two-way process; If you ask the questions to the authorities, the authorities must solve them. To what extent is the government resolving these issues, it is already the other side of the problem. In any case, I think that the PC has played its role and provided the connection with the public. We raised questions, we met with ministers, we met with prime ministers, we met with presidents. There was a defect that came from Vazgen Manukyan’s character; he did not like active work