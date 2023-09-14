Wally Sarkeesian: My Life, My Journey, and My Heritage: Crafted Over Six Decades 

“The Mindset of Reverse Engineering: Unveiling Life’s Path.”

Every individual, regardless of their circumstances, has a unique and valuable story to share, no matter how big or small.

Throughout my six-decade existence, I have embarked on a remarkable life journey that spans five countries across three continents. Along the way, I ventured into the realm of technology entrepreneurship, establishing various businesses. Now, at this stage of my life, I deeply appreciate the opportunity to introspect upon the multitude of challenges, triumphs, and the overall path I have traversed.

Throughout my personal history, I have relied on the reverse engineering approach to navigate my way forward. From a technical perspective, reverse engineering serves as a powerful tool, enabling individuals to gain profound insights into their own journey. It empowers them to make well-informed decisions and develop effective strategies that align with their goals and aspirations, ultimately shaping a promising future.

In this brief account, I purposely omit the details of my family life, while I acknowledge the role it played, along with my heritage, in shaping my narrative.

My journey began when the school year ended, and I returned to my village Meticulously recorded by my father, every expense he had incurred on my behalf amounted to approximately $35.00. Despite my parents’ tireless efforts to establish a thriving farming life, obtaining cash was challenging. That day marked a turning point as I, at the age of 15, decided to take control of my life and destiny.

On my way to school, a high-tech company always captured my attention. Every time I paused and peered through its windows; I was mesmerized by the machinery in operation. One day, after school, I mustered the courage to visit the company’s office. I knocked on the owner’s door and asked for a job. He glanced at me and said, “My son, you are still young. Come back when you have grown, and I will consider hiring you.” It was a disheartening response.

Instead of taking the bus, I decided to walk home to allow myself an hour to contemplate over his answer.

Two weeks later, I returned to the company and again approached the owner. I assured him that if he hired me, I would mature quickly, work diligently, and prove myself. To my surprise and delight, he agreed. His willingness to take a chance on a 15-year-old boy helped propel everything that came after.

I was really taking charge of my life and responsible for shaping my destiny. While I felt somber at some points that a mere lifetime could not fulfill all my aspirations, at this moment, the world was my oyster.

Throughout my career, I held work and education in equal regard. For every eight hours dedicated to work, I devoted another eight hours to studying. Education, in my opinion, played a pivotal role in pursuing one’s passions.

My upbringing significantly influenced my perspective on life. Growing up in a household with elderly parents and siblings two generations older than me had its advantages and disadvantages. One notable advantage was the freedom I was given to develop an open and receptive mindset, unburdened by outdated and antiquated ideologies, as my folks never imposed their religious or political beliefs on me. Perhaps because, by the time I had come around, they had outgrown their old ways and saw life differently.

Early on I began to value both work and education in equal regard.

During my school years, I contemplated whether to focus on subjects like geography, history, or sports. Ultimately, I to completed high school and began engineering studies, but I lacked the patience to see it through. Instead, I immersed myself in technology at a young age while grappling with the decision to pursue further studies or military service. Opting for the latter, I initiated my technology business at 18 while serving in the military, achieving remarkable success by the age of 24. I also brought my parents to live with me. Now, I continuously challenge myself, stepping out of my comfort zone and pursuing new opportunities.

At 26, I embarked on a journey across Europe to seek training, broaden my horizons, and advance my business technologically.

While returning from this journey, I made a short stop in Beirut, Lebanon, I was immediately captivated by the city’s charm. Beirut showcased a unique fusion of Eastern and Western influences, representing the epitome of the Middle East. At that time, Beirut was comparable to what Dubai represents today.

During my stay, I had the privilege of meeting a 55-year-old businessman involved in a similar line of work. After getting acquainted and sharing our backgrounds, he graciously invited me to lunch the next day. During our meeting, he proposed a

business partnership, offering me half of the business without any financial obligations. Furthermore, he promised to help me obtain residency in Lebanon. Intrigued by the possibilities, I accepted his offer, rented a place, and started working while managing my business back home.

However, after two months, I began sensing underlying issues in Beirut. Despite the locals assuring me about the country and its embrace of the concepts of democracy and freedom, I couldn’t shake the feeling that the city was on the brink of a crisis. With a heavy heart, I expressed my concerns to my business partner, conveying my belief that the country was facing significant challenges. This led to the end of my short-lived Beirut venture.

A few years earlier, while staying at a hotel in Baghdad, I met a French Armenian businessman named Stepan Benilian, who visited my hometown and was highly impressed with my work at a young age. He persistently invited me to visit him in Paris, and I saw it as an opportunity. Thus, I crossed the Mediterranean Sea and arrived in Paris, where he graciously picked me up from the airport and took me to his home. Being well-off, he insisted I stay with him instead of at a hotel. Although his residence was outside Paris, his fashion design business was based in the city. Initially planning for a week-long stay, he extended my visit to 20 days, reluctant to let me leave. He even attempted to assist me in establishing myself in Paris with financial support, but the language barrier proved insurmountable.

Because I couldn’t speak French, the idea of starting a new business was off the table, and working for someone else didn’t align with my plan to be self-employed. This meant once

again, I had to disappoint my French friend and bid farewell. In retrospect, as a gift to myself for not choosing France in my early career, I decided to take a month off ten years ago and return to the country to study French. I enrolled at the prestigious “Institute de Français” in Villefranche-sur-Mer, near Nice.

While it’s hard to recall my classmates’ names, I met people from various countries, including Japan, Denmark, the USA, Ireland, the UK, Australia, and even Blake Lively, the American actress.

“Behold, a captivating image captured at a technology conference in London, United Kingdom. Among the five esteemed businessmen representing the United States of America, Mexico, Germany, Canada, and myself, the youngest stands at the tender age of 26. This single picture encapsulates a tale richer than a thousand words.”

Driven by determination and motivated by past achievements despite my comfortable life back home, I entrusted my business to my worker, bid my farewell, and decided not to return. I courageously took a leap of faith. I crossed the vast Atlantic Ocean and set my sights on Canada, eager to embark on an exciting new phase of my life. Upon my arrival, I wasted no time reestablishing my business and thriving at the forefront of groundbreaking industries.

Fully immersed in the realm of advanced technology, I utilized my parallel education to develop exceptional remanufacturing processes, pushing boundaries and embracing innovation. Equipped with state-of-the-art tools like CNC and CAD/CAM, I reached new heights in manufacturing, solidifying my industry leader position.

While in Canada, I encountered a devastating car accident that temporarily hindered my progress for a few years. Nevertheless, I persevered and gradually

recovered from the incident, resuming my journey. As I reached the milestone of turning 40, I achieved significant goals, including fully paying off my house and business and securing a comfortable life for my family.

Feeling the need for a fresh endeavor and yearning for a warmer climate, I was drawn to sunnier horizons to escape Canada’s bitterly cold and unforgiving winters.

At the age of 45, I once again found myself in California, ready to embrace a new venture in the field of information technology. I embarked on a new journey, establishing an IT business. Once again, I collaborated with renowned tech giants such as Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, HP, and various other third-party developers. Through dedication and hard work, I achieved significant success, freeing myself from financial burdens and swiftly acquiring a wholly owned house and business without needing a mortgage. In a short period, I ensured a comfortable and prosperous life for my family once more.

Apart from my professional endeavors, I connected deeply to my heritage. I vividly recall my mother’s tears whenever she heard a particular song, as it reminded her of her uncle and cousin and their poignant memories. At the tender age of six, she was the sole survivor in the family, with the rest falling victim to the Turkish massacre. On my father’s side, the circumstances were somewhat different. They were young, organized from 14 to 16, and joined forces with brothers and cousins to resist the Turks. They broke through the siege alongside other Armenians from Bitlis and Van, currently occupied by Turkey. This subject deserves a separate account to delve into the tragedies endured by the Armenian people.

Apart from my professional endeavors, I connected deeply to my heritage. I vividly recall my mother’s tears whenever she heard a particular song, as it reminded her of her uncle and cousin and their poignant memories. At the tender age of six, she was the sole survivor in the family, with the rest falling victim to the Turkish massacre. On my father’s side, the circumstances were somewhat different. They were young, organized from 14 to 16, and joined forces with brothers and cousins to resist the Turks. They broke through the siege alongside other Armenians from Bitlis and Van, currently occupied by Turkey. This subject deserves a separate account to delve into the tragedies endured by the Armenian people.

In the year 2000, intending to raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide, I took the initiative to establish a website called gagrule.net. Through this platform, I had the opportunity to share valuable information with others. Three years later, I created an interview platform that showcased the personal stories of individuals from diverse countries “We provided free service to all, whether they were promoting a book or hosting an event, we offered our assistance. “While this work was not my chosen profession, it became a huge part of my later years.

Throughout my entire career, I have only spent a total of three years working for someone else. Despite my accomplishments, I have remained grounded and uninterested in accumulating excessive wealth. Instead, I have focused on embracing a comfortable lifestyle and cherishing life’s diverse experiences. Witnessing the passing of older acquaintances, I have realized that despite their wealth, most did not leave any tangible legacy.

My journey has been long and fruitful, and I take immense pride in my achievements. Despite having numerous accolades in those fields, I deliberately omitted any mention of my profession, title, or degree. To me, they are merely symbolic pieces of paper meant for display.

As the saying goes, the devil is in the details. Instead of delving into the intricate specifics, I have decided to embark on a more extensive endeavor, perhaps even writing a book about my journey. Condensing it into four or five pages would not do justice to the depth of the experience. Thus, crafting a book might be my next ambitious undertaking.

What inspired me to write this short story instead of a book? A few weeks ago, I attended the Cloud Computing Summit in Las Vegas, which inspired this narrative. During the event, I had the opportunity to meet influential leaders in the tech industry. I received a book written by Ginni Rometty, the former CEO of IBM, titled “Good Power.” This book recounts her remarkable journey and incredible story of overcoming challenges from a complex family background and ascending the corporate ladder. Her story reminded me that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, has a unique and valuable story to share, no matter how big or small.

In conclusion, there are two paths one can take: working in the corporate world or starting your own venture. Both options offer unique challenges and excitement. In the corporate world, once you establish yourself and climb the ladder, the possibilities for advancement are limitless. On the other hand, entrepreneurship, especially in technology, can be very demanding as it requires constant reinvention.

“This is my tale, my voyage. I hope I have inspired you to embark on your narrative.”

Thank you for reading, and I wish you a wonderful day ahead.

Wally Sarkeesian

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

