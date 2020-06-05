Turkish Instinct or the Praise of Genocide – Radical Islam and the Armenian Genocide

By Wahi Khachikyan,

Where are the Armenians of the Armenian highland? Where on earth have they gone? How did they disappear? How is it that of the 7 million Armenians existing in the 14th century was left only two million by 1920, that otherwise, if no genocides were inflicted, should have counted as much as 75 million people today, instead of 10? Communism and Nazism could implement such a racist and xenophobic ideology only for 70 and 25 years, respectively, causing that amount of human and material damage and aberration we all know. No other genocide has ever lasted so many centuries and no other state has perpetrated as many genocides against as many ethnicities as Turkey. An estimated 11 million Armenians have been reportedly exterminated from 1065 to 1923, through a mechanism of cyclical genocides. More than 4 million Christians endured genocide and died at the hands of the Turks between 1890 and 1923. Let us not forget the scope and brutality of the events that exterminated the three-quarter of the Armenian people, reduced the Armenian homeland and its colossal cultural heritage to rubbles. Armenia was then occupied and partitioned among neighboring countries. More than 3 thousand Armenian churches were either confiscated, destroyed, dilapidated, blown up, turned into stores, stables or mosques, intentionally left to fall into disrepair or ruination.

Ottoman-Turkish, Pan-Turkist, and radical Islamist establishments have never concealed a certain fascination, glorification, and praise for genocide, to the point to elevating it to a state-adopted strategy-dogma, to a mystification extent, supported with a contributive and elusive ideology: denial. And genocide deniers are three times more likely to commit genocide again than other governments. Neither Armenian nor Turkish historiography have ever reported even fringe elements of Turkish establishment and political school of thought open to dialog with Armenians, much less a sympathizer, if at all.

Historically, all genocide committing countries have manifested resentment and promoted reconciliation with the survivors, except for Turkey, thus holding the truth hostage through denial and distortive misinformation, preventing even its own people from accessing to genocide historical information – although 15 years ago, only 2% of Turkish population knew and accepted the truth, presently 15% – and threatening the international community of any recognition consequences. Somebody has to invite Turkey to rationality, responsibility, and consciousness. If the Armenians were to be assimilated, Islamized and Turkified, genocide wouldn’t happen. Ottoman Turkey lost the war and the empire but gained the battle against the Armenians. An estimated 6 to 8 million hidden or crypto Armenians, the progeny of the orphans and the Islamized Armenians who survived, will be challenging Turkey in the foreseeable future: whims of history.

Since the Ottoman-Turks incursions into Asia Minor, genocide never ceased, nor the Christian community took the trouble to protect the first Christian nation-state on earth. To quote Martin Luther King “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends” …

