Has Donald Trump ever been caught cheating at golf?

By Mira Zaslove, Quora Top Writer

Trump is a great golfer. The best golfer to ever occupy the White house. It’s not even close. He is very good. Yet, as in most things Trump, he is not as outstanding as he claims to be. He lies and cheats.

Trump claims to have a USGA handicap index of 2.8. This is simply not true. Is Donald Trump lying about having a three handicap? Yes, and does he cheat too? Yes, he cheats:

Former Sports Illustrated managing editor Mark Mulvoy told the Washington Post that: “once playing with Trump in the 1990s he realized that Trump had placed a ball just feet from the pin that he had never hit.Mulvoy called Trump out on cheating and Trump rationalized:

“Ahh, the guys I play with cheat all the time,” Mulvoy said Trump told him. “I have to cheat to keep up with them.”

Someone I know golfed with Trump at a charity event. Apparently Trump was cheating and was called out.

When asked to stop cheating, Trump responded: “I cheat on my taxes, I cheat on my wives, and I cheat at Golf. Get used to it.”

Trump then smiled broadly, and kept cheating. He didn’t win the tournament. But he didn’t stop cheating.

A recent book has come out detailing the main ways Donald Trump cheats at golf even when playing against Tiger Woods

1. The Invisible Dunk “I’ve played with him a lot,” says a frequent guest in Trump’s foursomes. “This one time, I was in the fairway and he was right of the green but a little bit down the hill. He didn’t think anybody was watching, but I was. I saw him make a chipping motion from the side of the hill but no ball came up. Then he walked up the hill, stuck his hand in the hole and pulled a ball out. It must’ve been a ball he had in his hand the whole time. Then he looked up and yelled, ‘I chipped in!’” 2. The Quick Rake This is a sneaky little move in which you hit your approach putt and then quickly walk up and rake up what’s left of it, no matter the length, before your opponents can stop you or think to holler, “Hey, wait a minute!” Trump has mastered this move. He does it sometimes before the ball has even stopped rolling. MSNBC cameras caught him doing it once to a ball that had sped five feet past the hole and was gaining speed. By the time anybody can object, the ball is already in his pocket. 3. The Ball Switch “Whenever I’ve caddied in Trump’s group,” says Greg Puga, an elite Los Angeles amateur and caddy, who has Trump in his group plenty, “he always gets his own cart. He makes sure to hit first off every tee box and then jumps in the cart, so he’s halfway down the fairway before the other three are done driving. That way he can get up there quick and mess with his ball.