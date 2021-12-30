“The country with powerful security structures, Syria, fell into Turkey’s trap with its four paws. Armenia, which is preparing to establish relations with Turkey, Abraham Gasparyan

On December 29, Genesis Armenia Brain Center / Foundation Founder, Candidate of Political Science, Associate Professor Abraham Gasparyan’s “Mukhabarat” took place. The Alawite Resolution on the Security of Syria “book presentation. The scientific paper presents the security structures of Syria and the issues of security policy. According to Gasparyan, “Syria’s military-political security is on the shoulders of four security” square “structures, which in turn have hundreds of subgroups and sub-branches. The powers of the security system, Mukhabarat, are interconnected, which has caused an institutional crisis in the country.

The author has studied “Mukhabarat” with a clear scientific methodology, which will allow understanding the nature of Syria’s military-civil relations, the mechanisms of security-intelligence agencies. “A country with such powerful security structures fell into the trap of Turkey with its four paws. “Armenia, which is going to establish relations with Turkey, must seriously study the experience of Syria and other Middle Eastern countries, so as not to fall into the trap of creeping neo-Ottomanism,” Abraham Gasparyan said.

The speakers of the meeting, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor Ruben Melkonyan, Candidate of Historical Sciences Armen Petrosyan, used the work both in the context of the possibility of deep recognition of the Syrian state and the application of that recognition and knowledge in the foreign policy of Armenia. “The book answers a number of important questions, but especially in our time it is very vital for Armenia to understand how the Assad regime managed to resist geopolitical pressures and conflicts of interest,” said Armen Petrosyan. According to Ruben Melkonyan, the book is not only for the professional community, but for all concerned and thinking citizens. “The work is an opportunity to look at the experience of Syria’s relations with Turkey, to understand how the Syrian security system worked with a hard and soft Turkish force.

The latter is especially important for Armenia, given the authorities’ agenda to normalize relations with Turkey. “In the near future, our state and society will face enormous pressure from the Turkish soft power. In this sense, the book should also be a manual of state and security structures,” Melkonyan said. The book is written in an innovative style ․ In the links section you will find QR codes that will take you to the sources of the scientific articles and documents presented in the paper. All proceeds from the sale of the book will be used to fund an educational program initiated by Genesis Armenia to fund IT training for servicemen with disabilities during the 44-day war.