Ruthless dictator Erdoğan publishes new book advocating global justice, equality, Putting human face on his brutality.

Erdoğan publishes new book advocating global justice, equality

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan published a book named “A fairer world is possible,” advocating global justice and equality, state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

In his book, Erdoğan detailed Turkey’s pursuing for justice for all humanity, it said.

Erdoğan has been supporting Islamist-leaning political movements in the Middle East such as the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas for the last decade that have drawn criticism from regional powers and concern from Western allies. Erdoğan defends the criticism, saying his policies are in support of democracy against autocratic regimes.

Turkey has also ranked 40th among 41 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries in 2019, in a social justice index, measuring categories such as education and health.

The country placed 31st in poverty prevention, 41st in access to equal education, 37th in access to the labour market, 39th in inclusion in social life and non-discrimination, 18th in intergenerational justice, and 36th in health, the annual report prepared by Germany’s Bertelsmann Stiftung foundation found.

Pointing out the dilemmas of global politics, especially over injustice, refugee crisis, international terrorism and anti-Islamism, President Erdoğan said that there is a discrimination and double standard in the world, Anadolu said.

There is a need for a comprehensive reform, especially in the United Nations Security Council, Erdoğan said in his book, also drawing attention to the problems of legitimacy, functionality, effectiveness, inclusiveness, representation and governance of the United Nations, according to the news website.

“No one is innocent in a world where children die and are killed,” Erdoğan said.

At least 26 child labourers have lost their lives in the first five months of 2019 in Turkey, according to a Workers’ Health and Work Safety Assembly (ISIG) report released in June 2019, an organisation that tracks work-related incidents in the country.