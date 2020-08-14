COAF Summer Soirée – Step By Step Guide, Saturday, August 15, at 6 PM PDT / 9 PM EDT. Video

By Wally Sarkeesian

Our Diamond Anniversary Summer Soirée is this Saturday, August 15, at 6 PM PDT / 9 PM EDT. We are so excited to share this spectacular evening with you as we raise funds for our COAF COVID Emergency Relief Fund, which will entirely be used for providing humanitarian aid and conducting necessary infrastructure improvements for health centers throughout our 64 beneficiary communities in rural Armenia.

This email has the information you need to register, watch, and donate as well as a special video message you don’t want to miss.

If you have any questions either prior to the event or night of, please email our tech help hotline at [email protected] or call 212-994-8234.

How to Register for our Live Event

We encourage you to pre-register for the event so you can donate quickly. You do not have to be registered to watch the event on our Soirée website.

Click here to go directly to our Summer Soirée website registration page. Enter your phone number or email address to sign up. Our registration system will text or email you a specific code to enter on the next screen. Confirm your registration by entering the code.