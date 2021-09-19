Breaking News: Armenian dictator Begging Erdogan for his Turkish Dream: According to Erdogan, Pashinyan offered to meet with him

We have been telling you about Pashinyan Turkish Dream and the artsakh war was planned and designed to fail now the Pashinyan war crime puzzle is becoming more and more reality

The President of Turkey announces that the Prime Minister of Armenia has offered him a meeting. In response, Erdogan spoke again about the Zangezur corridor and insisted that the Armenian side should take clear steps.

“It is puzzling that on the one hand Pashinyan states that the Armenian side does not discuss the issue [of the Nakhichevan corridor], on the other hand he expresses a wish to meet with me. “If he wants to meet with Tayyip Erdogan, clear steps must be taken,” he said before leaving for New York, where he will attend the next UN General Assembly.

It is already the second month that official Yerevan and Ankara exchange long-distance messages on the normalization of relations. First, the Prime Minister of Armenia mentioned that there are positive signals from Ankara, then Turkey, at the highest presidential level, announced that it is ready to normalize relations with Yerevan on the basis of good neighborliness and recognition of each other’s territorial integrity.