Azerbaijanis dismember Armenia’s servicewoman

Azerbaijanis have dismembered an Armenian servicewoman, said Head of the Armenian General Staff Eduard Asryan at a meeting with the participation of ambassadors of 30 countries and representatives of international organizations in Jermuk on September 16.

“I draw your attention to the atrocities committed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces units against our servicemen, even a servicewoman. I have these photos and video material in my phone, I can show you. There are such atrocities there that it is impossible to watch. I will show you this video, there are no words to describe it, you can see how they dismembered a woman soldier, cut off her legs, fingers, stripped her naked, it’s just the last degree of atrocity. This is a violation of international humanitarian norms,” Asryan said.

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Armenia are currently in Jermuk to observe the consequences of Azerbaijani military aggression.