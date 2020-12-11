Zatulin says statements addressed to Armenia in Baku are insulting also for Russia

First deputy chairman of the committee of the State Duma for the CIS and relations with Russian nationals abroad Konstantin Zatulin says that the statements made by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev addressed to Armenia are insulting also for Russia, ARMENPRESS reports Zatulin said during a Yerevan-Moscow online discussion on December 11.

”The parades are attempts to insult and humiliate not only Armenia and the Armenian people, but also Armenia’s ally Russia. Russia and Armenia are allies and for that reason the announcements made during that parade, particularly the remarks and comparisons made by the Azerbaijani president between the Great Patriotic War and Karabakh war, fight against fascism and the operation in Karabakh, are a sacrilege, they are lies, they deserve all kinds of condemnation”, Zatulin said.

During the December 10 parade Aliyev said Yerevan, Sevan and Zangezur are Azerbaijani territories, and Erdoğan said in his speech that this day is ‘’the he day of enlightenment of the souls of Enver Pasha, Nuri Pasha and soldiers of the Caucasus Islamic Army’’.