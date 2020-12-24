Zatulin: “Package plan’ most acceptable option for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

It seems as though the ‘package plan’ for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the most acceptable from the perspective of settlement. This was supposed to be in the form of transfer of the 7 regions surrounding Artsakh to Azerbaijan and determination of the status of Artsakh. This is what First Deputy Chairman of the First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma Konstantin Zatulin said during today’s discussion hosted by the Union of Armenians of Russia.

“I don’t see other opportunities for achieving peace. In the created situation, it wouldn’t be too appropriate for the Armenian side to negotiate, taking into consideration the current failures. Only after the domestic political situation is stabilized will Armenia be able to touch upon this issue again,” the MP said. As far as the status-quo is concerned, the MP said all violations need to be prevented.

“It seems to me that this is the mandate of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Unquestionably, Turkey and Azerbaijan launched the recent war. The main side that is benefiting from the situation and the side violating peace haven’t received a response, and this is one of the points that is advancing Turkey’s interests in the Caucasus. On the backdrop of the environment after the conflict and as a result of the Armenian side’s defeat, an attempt is being made to advance something, and one can notice the aspiration to legitimize the presence of the Turkish armed forces in Artsakh in the form of a monitoring center,” Zatulin stated.